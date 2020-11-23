STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Behavioural changes needed as India faces fresh Covid wave

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing a four-fold hike in penalty on people not wearing masks in public places indicates the gravity of the situation his administration is grappling with.

Published: 23rd November 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing a four-fold hike in penalty on people not wearing masks in public places indicates the gravity of the situation his administration is grappling with. Weeks after the country managed to flatten its Covid curve, the capital finds itself in the grip of a third wave with an upswing in fresh cases and fatalities.

By this month-end, Delhi will have added over 4,000 Covid beds as part of its ramped-up infrastructure to save lives. That a Covid spike could be expected in dry cold weather was always known. Delhi’s smog due to vehicular pollution and callous farm stubble burning in the neighbouring states has made the situation all the more acute. Winter has just begun; more troubles lie in store.

Mathematical models suggest the situation could ease by February, but that is three dreadful months away.

ALSO READ | Experts see a second Covid wave building in India as mortality rate rises in various states

The fresh infection count is already creeping up in other states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra as well, though the overall daily national tally of new cases is under 50,000 as of now. Kerala’s caseload, too, is on the higher side.

Drastic times call for equally drastic measures, like the 57-hour weekend shutdown in Ahmedabad and the invoking of Section 144 of the IPC in Rajasthan. Since full lockdowns have a searing economic cost, anything short of that can be expected to be on the table. Further, the Oxford and Bharat Biotech vaccines, which appear to be the most suited for Indian conditions, could come into play in months.

One reason experts cite for the comparatively mild rise in cases in India is its high seroprevalence—ratio of people getting infected without their knowledge and developing antibodies for immunity. In contrast, the ballooning of cases in the US—the daily count is over 2 lakh—is because of its low seroprevalence. Ditto Europe. If that is true, India would be better placed to deal with the fresh wave.

To take advantage, we need a clear behavioural change. It cannot be business as usual. Unless people learn to help themselves by meticulously following Covid protocol like personal distancing and wearing masks, they would be part of the problem, as they are right now. The choice is stark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in India
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp