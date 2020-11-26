Transfer of power begins, Team Biden has task cut out

United States President Donald Trump’s go-ahead to begin the process of transfer of power is a welcome and long overdue step. Whether wiser counsel prevailed on Trump is a matter of conjecture but in all probability, he saw the writing on the wall only after he suffered successive setbacks to his judicial challenge of the validity of the elections.

If his spate of tweets after the November 3 elections and his past track record are anything to go by, he is unlikely to ever concede defeat. He is likely to continue calling the elections a fraud even after he demits office. That is his right and prerogative, but there can be no denying that the end of the Trump era will strengthen democracy and institutional processes, stop whimsical policymaking and hopefully end hate-mongering.

The racial divide in the US is deep and is unlikely to go away any time soon, but white supremacy will no longer have official sanction at least. Merit will determine positions in the administration, not the colour of the skin. The inital signs of change are already visible in the first set of cabinet choices that President-elect Joe Biden has announced. Many of those he has picked are known to be his confidantes and have worked with him during Barack Obama’s presidency.

But they are hardly yes-men or women, something Trump seemed to value more than quality and expertise. From Antony Blinken, Biden’s secretary of state pick, to Janet Yellen, his choice for treasury secretary, all of them have vast administrative experience and domain knowledge. They have held official positions in the past and know the functioning of Washington.

That should hold them in good stead as they try to rebuild America’s Covid-battered economy and by extension the world’s, and bridge racial schisms. But despite the years of experience, Team Biden will have its task cut out. Firstly, Covid-19 has turned the world on its head. Secondly, Biden will have to keep in mind that 74 million people voted for Trump, underlining the fact that the outgoing President, although defeated, is still extremely popular and enjoys wide support. Winning them over will be some task.

