Stain on the Khaki in Odisha  

Published: 27th November 2020 07:48 AM

The Odisha Police is on a sticky wicket right now. Two alleged custodial deaths, reported in a span of 24 hours on Thursday last, have taken some shine off its good work during the last eight months of the coronavirus battle. The Puri incident had a person with criminal antecedents who died after being involved in a tussle with the cops trying to apprehend him.

In Sundargarh, the victim was detained in connection with the abduction of a businessman. Both cases ended up providing enough ammunition to the Opposition even as the state Assembly met for the Winter Session. The Puri death has caused the government discomfort and the BJP and Congress have tried to capitalise on the issue on the floor of the House and outside. It has since reached the Orissa High Court, National Human Rights Commission as well as the Odisha Human Rights Commission.

Acting swiftly, the Naveen Patnaik government shifted the Puri SP while placing under suspension four cops, two of them officers. Probes into both the deaths are underway as per statutory requirements. Between 2017 and 2019, eight custodial deaths have been reported in the state.

According to the NCRB, Odisha figures among the top 10 states in terms of custodial deaths, which the government would not be proud of. To make matters worse, this month alone, the police has received reprimands from the state human rights panel for excesses in at least four cases. Apart from awarding financial compensation, the rights body even went to the extent of banning field posting to a lady police officer and recommended training to deal with complex situations in one case.

The police in Odisha has come a long way in the last two decades. From being primarily a rural police force, it has modernised itself and adopted technology to keep pace with the demands of the day. In fact, its successes against left-wing extremism have received plaudits nationally.

However, at the core of policing remains people and basic human rights must be protected at all costs. It’s time for the Odisha Police to reflect and take corrective measures as the recurrence of such violations would dent its credibility. 

