STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Telangana CM’S fresh gambit to enter national politics

A similar trial balloon he flew ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 was easily pricked by the BJP, which romped home with a brute majority.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is at it again. He wants to float a fresh national platform of Opposition forces. A similar trial balloon he flew ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 was easily pricked by the BJP, which romped home with a brute majority.

Once bitten but not shy, KCR wants to repeat the experiment by inviting all anti-BJP leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav and H D Kumaraswamy, to Hyderabad for a conclave in the second week of December. There is one difference though. While in the first outing he tried to create a non-BJP, non-Congress alternative, he now wants it to be an anti-BJP grouping alone.

It indicates his rather reluctant acknowledgement of the rise of the BJP at the expense of the Congress in Telangana. Though the timing of his announcement may appear strange as general elections are four years away, KCR is already facing the stiff challenge of steering his TRS to victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. He also appears to have subtly unwrapped his national ambitions, indicating he wants to pass on the baton in the state to his son K T Rama Rao at some point in time and move on to a bigger power play.

Of course, there is enough space at the national level for a force that can challenge the dominance of the BJP, as the Congress lacks inspiring leadership and its resurrection appears distant. A consolidation of Opposition forces could surely help change the narrative, but the question is whether the bunching of regional parties alone would do the trick. For, many of the regional parties are powerful in their respective states, but taken together, they constitute a chain with weak links.

That a chain is only as strong as its weakest link is well known. Now imagine the fate of a chain that has loads of weak links. History has shown how short-lived such experiments can be, particularly in the absence of an accepted leader of the front. KCR, nonetheless, is keen on changing the trend. What helps the BJP is the bloated egos of the regional satraps, who let Modi win even before the battle has begun.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana CM
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp