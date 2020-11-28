Good job over cyclone Nivar, but blindspots remain

In the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Nivar, it would appear that experience has taught the Tamil Nadu government well. Since the 2004 tsunami, the state government has made huge strides in disaster preparedness, rescue and relief, with rehab efforts still having room for improvement.

Ahead of Nivar, the state had shifted nearly 2 lakh people to relief camps across the coast—over 50,000 of them in Cuddalore district alone—minimising loss of life due to the storm. Coordination with fishers ensured minimal loss of livelihood, while the agriculture department pushed Delta farmers to sign up for crop insurance before the storm hit so that their investments were secured in the case of damage.

In Chennai, where the floods of 2015 brought the city to its knees, the administration has invested Rs 2,800 crore on 1,000 km of new drains and worked to revive 210 water bodies since then. The state’s efforts, guided by the spot-on predictions of the IMD, amid the Covid-19 pandemic are undoubtedly worthy of praise.

Yet, it must be noted that Nivar proved tamer than initially expected and that some northern districts are still bearing the brunt following heavy rainfall there. It must also be noted that for all its preparations, the state continues to have its blindspots. One is the continued encroachment of floodplains and water bodies, some of them by government agencies. Another is a lack of year-round planning, including to desilt rivers and reservoirs.

Experts, for instance, have pointed out that if funds sanctioned to desilt the Chembarambakkam lake had been used, the state need not have released about 10,000 cusecs of water into the Adyar river, while villages around the reservoir were inundated as it filled up. Third, unchecked development continues to outmatch infrastructure, evidenced by the southern suburbs of Chennai remaining flooded and without electricity post-Nivar.

Resolving such issues requires foresight and the political will to make some potentially unpopular decisions. Climate change has made extreme weather more common. Governments must accept this reality and work towards creating resilient cities, towns, villages and communities.