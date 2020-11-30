STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need more than laws to eradicate graft

We need not debate its findings since we all know it is not off the mark.

One more survey and one more unwelcome feather is in the country’s cap. The corruption watchdog, Transparency International, in its recent report, concluded that India has the highest bribery rate in Asia and also the most number of people who use personal connections to access public services. We need not debate its findings since we all know it is not off the mark.

Just in case anyone has any doubts, one could simply check how difficult it is to avail public services without greasing the palms of public servants or the ubiquitous touts at government offices. A majority of us have learnt to live with this, considering it as a part of life, in fact, a way of life. Public outbursts or even movements against corruption do occur from time to time but they mostly end with an abstract victory or a renewed hope that in due course is usually dashed.

Serious thought must be given to address this plague that is affecting every citizen. The solution offered by political parties is to enact laws. We, perhaps, have more laws than any other country but that hasn’t improved the lot of the common man one bit. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, ostensibly takes the bull by the horns.

With its fine bureaucratic balance, it looks good on paper, progressive even, by seeking to deter bribe-givers, shielding public servants from being unfairly targeted, and expediting cases. It is now a good time to revisit the law to assess its effectiveness since prima facie, it appears to have not fulfilled its purpose if one were to take ground reality as the yardstick.

No law can, however, eradicate corruption. The only way seems to be the use of technology to ensure transparency, and strengthening of independent institutions so that people can approach them without fear of reprisals. In the long run, there has to be a moral shift in public consciousness for which we need men and women of character. The need of the hour is man-making education, not just in schools and colleges but in every family.

