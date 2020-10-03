STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Ensuring vaccine for Covid reaches all

There are two parts to this: those who will get priority and those who will receive it for free.

Published: 03rd October 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

Image for representational purpose

As the race for a Covid-19 vaccine intensifies, discussions on who will get the first shot have also begun. An immunisation strategy needs to be put in place before the rush begins. Who will get priority? Is it safe for the elderly and vulnerable to get it first as this is after all a novel virus and a novel vaccine? Will it be subsidised or even distributed at no cost by the government?

The last question specifically arises in the wake of a tweet by Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, arguably the world’s largest vaccine maker (by volume), about how Rs 80,000 crore would be required to vaccinate all Indians over a period of one year and whether the government would be able to bear the cost. 

A tentative vaccination plan, chalked out by a panel headed by Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog’s health wing member, and co-chaired by Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, has been sent to the PMO for approval.

This group has suggested a free immunisation drive based on antibody test reports so that those already exposed to the virus—20-30% of the population in metros according to surveys—will be eliminated from the first few consignments of vaccination; it can thus be devoted to the high-risk population that includes frontline workers, people over 50 years and those with comorbidities. As per estimates, around 40 crore people may need priority vaccination.

There are two parts to this: those who will get priority and those who will receive it for free. But there seems to be a mixing up of these two aspects. Being on the priority list must not automatically imply getting it for free since there are people in the high-risk categories who will be able to afford the vaccine.

Cost-wise, it may be billed at Rs 650 per person, at least till more than one vaccine is in the fray. Understandably, the frontline workers must get it at no cost. Those below the poverty line must also be given it for free, while people who are economically comfortable must be willing to surrender the freebie to enable the vial to efficiently reach all sections of society.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp