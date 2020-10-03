Ensuring vaccine for Covid reaches all

As the race for a Covid-19 vaccine intensifies, discussions on who will get the first shot have also begun. An immunisation strategy needs to be put in place before the rush begins. Who will get priority? Is it safe for the elderly and vulnerable to get it first as this is after all a novel virus and a novel vaccine? Will it be subsidised or even distributed at no cost by the government?

The last question specifically arises in the wake of a tweet by Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, arguably the world’s largest vaccine maker (by volume), about how Rs 80,000 crore would be required to vaccinate all Indians over a period of one year and whether the government would be able to bear the cost.

A tentative vaccination plan, chalked out by a panel headed by Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog’s health wing member, and co-chaired by Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, has been sent to the PMO for approval.

This group has suggested a free immunisation drive based on antibody test reports so that those already exposed to the virus—20-30% of the population in metros according to surveys—will be eliminated from the first few consignments of vaccination; it can thus be devoted to the high-risk population that includes frontline workers, people over 50 years and those with comorbidities. As per estimates, around 40 crore people may need priority vaccination.

There are two parts to this: those who will get priority and those who will receive it for free. But there seems to be a mixing up of these two aspects. Being on the priority list must not automatically imply getting it for free since there are people in the high-risk categories who will be able to afford the vaccine.

Cost-wise, it may be billed at Rs 650 per person, at least till more than one vaccine is in the fray. Understandably, the frontline workers must get it at no cost. Those below the poverty line must also be given it for free, while people who are economically comfortable must be willing to surrender the freebie to enable the vial to efficiently reach all sections of society.