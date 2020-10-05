Challenge to make covid cure affordable

Even as deaths due to Covid-19 crossed the one lakh-mark in India, a proposal was sent to the WTO by New Delhi seeking a waiver of patents and intellectual property rights over vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics required to deal with the pandemic. In the past, long-drawn legal procedures and negotiations over patents and intellectual property have stood in the way of access to crucial drugs, and not just in third-world countries.

In the UK, a country with a robust public healthcare system, there are reports of women having sold their property to get their hands on Herceptin, a crucial drug in the treatment of breast cancer. A British woman took her government to court, saying having to spend 20,000 pounds a year on the drug was like giving her a death sentence. Though the verdict was in her favour, she lost the battle to breast cancer. Today, a biosimilar version of the same drug is made in India and is a whopping 65% cheaper.

Similarly, access to HIV medication would have been impossible for poor African nations had our pharma companies not produced cheap generic versions. In the case of Covid too, the issue is the same. With generic and biosimilar versions taking time to hit the market, the poor in India and elsewhere have been at the mercy of big pharma firms. For instance, Gilead’s Remdesivir, an important drug in Covid care, was in short supply in India till August, when locally made biosimilars became available.

Roche’s Tocilizumab, another crucial Covid drug, cost around Rs 85,000 due to patent restrictions. Not just that, it’s still in short supply in India. This newspaper reported in June about a man who had to drive all the way from Chennai to Hyderabad to get hold of it for his father.

A similar thing could happen now once vaccines hit the market. Patents and intellectual property rights may keep the lifesaving vaccines far away from the reach of millions, until governments or non-profits decided to intervene. The WTO will meet next week to decide on the waiver proposal submitted by India and South Africa. If all nations act in solidarity, many lives can be saved from the grip of Covid.