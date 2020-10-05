STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Challenge to make covid cure affordable

In the UK, a country with a robust public healthcare system, there are reports of women having sold their property to get their hands on Herceptin, a crucial drug in the treatment of breast cancer.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

vaccination, vaccine

For representational purposes

Even as deaths due to Covid-19 crossed the one lakh-mark in India, a proposal was sent to the WTO by New Delhi seeking a waiver of patents and intellectual property rights over vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics required to deal with the pandemic. In the past, long-drawn legal procedures and negotiations over patents and intellectual property have stood in the way of access to crucial drugs, and not just in third-world countries.

In the UK, a country with a robust public healthcare system, there are reports of women having sold their property to get their hands on Herceptin, a crucial drug in the treatment of breast cancer. A British woman took her government to court, saying having to spend 20,000 pounds a year on the drug was like giving her a death sentence. Though the verdict was in her favour, she lost the battle to breast cancer. Today, a biosimilar version of the same drug is made in India and is a whopping 65% cheaper.

Similarly, access to HIV medication would have been impossible for poor African nations had our pharma companies not produced cheap generic versions. In the case of Covid too, the issue is the same. With generic and biosimilar versions taking time to hit the market, the poor in India and elsewhere have been at the mercy of big pharma firms. For instance, Gilead’s Remdesivir, an important drug in Covid care, was in short supply in India till August, when locally made biosimilars became available.

Roche’s Tocilizumab, another crucial Covid drug, cost around Rs 85,000 due to patent restrictions. Not just that, it’s still in short supply in India. This newspaper reported in June about a man who had to drive all the way from Chennai to Hyderabad to get hold of it for his father.

A similar thing could happen now once vaccines hit the market. Patents and intellectual property rights may keep the lifesaving vaccines far away from the reach of millions, until governments or non-profits decided to intervene. The WTO will meet next week to decide on the waiver proposal submitted by India and South Africa. If all nations act in solidarity, many lives can be saved from the grip of Covid.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp