STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

It’s the turn of a biological virus to disrupt U.S. polls

When the most powerful leader in the world contracts the most insidious virus stalking the globe, a tsunami of uncertainty is a given.

Published: 05th October 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

US_midterm_polls_AP

Image used for representation of US election. (Photo | AP)

When the most powerful leader in the world contracts the most insidious virus stalking the globe, a tsunami of uncertainty is a given. More so in a democracy where presidential elections are barely four weeks away.

Such is the spin around the extent of US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 infection that the couple of videos he released since his hospitalisation, the health bulletin by his personal medical team, and the off-the-record statements by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are at divergence, adding to confusion. Meadows’s pessimism is contrary to the rosier picture presented by Trump and his physician, though the president looked distinctly pale in the second video.

Reports of breathlessness on Friday and temporary external oxygen support heightened the worry, as he is 74 and clinically obese, putting him in the high risk category. The next few days would be important as the virus is known to peak between the seventh and 10th day of its onset. Besides, the tension of him trailing by a full seven points behind his Democrat challenger Joe Biden after their first television debate last week could add to his stress and delay recovery, which in the best case scenario could take at least two weeks of quarantine.

The option of whipping up a sympathy wave for the ailing but working president by his campaign managers went out of the window as he himself had dissed the virus, sought to underplay its impact and claimed it would disappear soon. Trump is already being roasted for misleading the nation on the coronavirus that has so far killed more than two lakh people and infected over 76 lakh in the US. Putting off the polls would need the concurrence of Congress, which appears improbable at the moment.

Also, the fate of the second economic stimulus package and that of his Supreme Court nominee hang in the balance.  If Trump does emerge healthy before election day, he can be expected to brag about beating the bug with an I-told-you-so smirk. Whatever happens between now and November 3, the virus will stay at the centre of the discourse. Russian, Chinese and North Korean hackers can pack up. A biological bug has done their job of disrupting polls.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp