It’s the turn of a biological virus to disrupt U.S. polls

When the most powerful leader in the world contracts the most insidious virus stalking the globe, a tsunami of uncertainty is a given. More so in a democracy where presidential elections are barely four weeks away.

Such is the spin around the extent of US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 infection that the couple of videos he released since his hospitalisation, the health bulletin by his personal medical team, and the off-the-record statements by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are at divergence, adding to confusion. Meadows’s pessimism is contrary to the rosier picture presented by Trump and his physician, though the president looked distinctly pale in the second video.

Reports of breathlessness on Friday and temporary external oxygen support heightened the worry, as he is 74 and clinically obese, putting him in the high risk category. The next few days would be important as the virus is known to peak between the seventh and 10th day of its onset. Besides, the tension of him trailing by a full seven points behind his Democrat challenger Joe Biden after their first television debate last week could add to his stress and delay recovery, which in the best case scenario could take at least two weeks of quarantine.

The option of whipping up a sympathy wave for the ailing but working president by his campaign managers went out of the window as he himself had dissed the virus, sought to underplay its impact and claimed it would disappear soon. Trump is already being roasted for misleading the nation on the coronavirus that has so far killed more than two lakh people and infected over 76 lakh in the US. Putting off the polls would need the concurrence of Congress, which appears improbable at the moment.

Also, the fate of the second economic stimulus package and that of his Supreme Court nominee hang in the balance. If Trump does emerge healthy before election day, he can be expected to brag about beating the bug with an I-told-you-so smirk. Whatever happens between now and November 3, the virus will stay at the centre of the discourse. Russian, Chinese and North Korean hackers can pack up. A biological bug has done their job of disrupting polls.