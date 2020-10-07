GST stalemate continues at the expense of states

It appears the stalemate on the shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due to the states will continue for some time. The GST Council meeting on Monday had to be adjourned for a week after Opposition-ruled states insisted that it is the Centre’s business to borrow the entire `2.35 lakh crore shortfall and reimburse the state governments.

The Centre, crippled by paucity in GST collections, has been offering two options to the states. One, the states borrow the amount due on account of implementation of GST of `1.1 lakh crore, without having to pay principal or interest; and the second, they borrow the entire `2.35 lakh crore (including the GST loss due to the pandemic), and bear the interest costs.

Not surprisingly, 21 of the NDA-ruled states have opted to borrow `1.1 lakh crore that will come from tax levies on ‘sin’ luxury goods such as cigarettes, pan masala and cars. However, 10 ‘opposition’ states have dug their heels in and insisted that the GST default is by the Union government, and if anyone has to borrow money, it has to be the Centre. Strangely, towards the end of the GST Council meeting, an attempt was made to put the matter to vote, but better counsel prevailed and the issue was deferred.

Voting on a subject that concerns division of powers between the Centre and states is a ham-handed way to solve the problem. Just because the ruling party at the Centre has captured more state governments, the issue cannot be settled through a steamroller. Moreover, it is doubtful whether the GST Council has the jurisdiction to conduct such a division.

On the other hand, if there are a number of states that have decided to accept the option to borrow the funds, it is unlikely the others can stop them. In all this pulling and pushing, the Centre seems to have wriggled out of its sovereign commitments. After all, when GST became law, state governments were assured they would be compensated for five years till 2022 in case collections fell short.