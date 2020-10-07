STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

GST stalemate continues at the expense of states

It appears the stalemate on the shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due to the states will continue for some time.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

It appears the stalemate on the shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due to the states will continue for some time. The GST Council meeting on Monday had to be adjourned for a week after Opposition-ruled states insisted that it is the Centre’s business to borrow the entire `2.35 lakh crore shortfall and reimburse the state governments.

The Centre, crippled by paucity in GST collections, has been offering two options to the states. One, the states borrow the amount due on account of implementation of GST of `1.1 lakh crore, without having to pay principal or interest; and the second, they borrow the entire `2.35 lakh crore (including the GST loss due to the pandemic), and bear the interest costs. 

Not surprisingly, 21 of the NDA-ruled states have opted to borrow `1.1 lakh crore that will come from tax levies on ‘sin’ luxury goods such as cigarettes, pan masala and cars. However, 10 ‘opposition’ states have dug their heels in and insisted that the GST default is by the Union government, and if anyone has to borrow money, it has to be the Centre. Strangely, towards the end of the GST Council meeting, an attempt was made to put the matter to vote, but better counsel prevailed and the issue was deferred.

Voting on a subject that concerns division of powers between the Centre and states is a ham-handed way to solve the problem. Just because the ruling party at the Centre has captured more state governments, the issue cannot be settled through a steamroller. Moreover, it is doubtful whether the GST Council has the jurisdiction to conduct such a division.

On the other hand, if there are a number of states that have decided to accept the option to borrow the funds, it is unlikely the others can stop them. In all this pulling and pushing, the Centre seems to have wriggled out of its sovereign commitments. After all, when GST became law, state governments were assured they would be compensated for five years till 2022 in case collections fell short.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST 
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp