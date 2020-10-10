STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Welcome school education overhaul in AP

Similar endeavours in the past had begun amid hype and hoopla, only to run off course. Therefore, one could understandably be cynical of the current ambitious drive.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

(Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on a major overhaul of school education, making it one of its flagship programmes aimed at bringing government schools on a par with their private counterparts. This is, of course, not the first time such a task has been taken up.

Similar endeavours in the past had begun amid hype and hoopla, only to run off course. Therefore, one could understandably be cynical of the current ambitious drive. However, this time, the strategy, vision and importantly, implementation offer hope that it is not going to be yet another scheme without the steam.

From upgrading curricula to match modern standards, drastically improving infrastructure, offering better, nutritious mid-day meals and school kits to students on time to training teachers and last but not the least, incentivising parents—all of these steps are underway.

The coronavirus pandemic has given time to spruce up schools. The first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme launched with a budget of Rs 3,000 crore has seen completion of 50% works with the rest in various stages. It is a sad commentary that even now many government schools do not have proper classrooms. A well-equipped and neat classroom is a basic requirement that instils pride among students and helps stimulate their interest. All this ought to have been done much earlier.

Shortage of funds wasn’t an issue, it was the absence of will. A look at budgetary allocations over the last few years shows it was just 11.21% in 2020-21, compared to 14.31% the previous year and 16.44% in 2015-16.  If we take the revised estimates of last fiscal, however, this year’s allocation is much higher, by almost Rs 5,000 crore. Optimum utilisation of funds is the key.

If the government continues the same way while ensuring equal improvement in teaching standards, the much-longed-for sea change in government schools could be achieved. It is high time it is done since Andhra has the worst literacy rate among all the states at just 66.4% and private schools have all but commercialised education, making it unaffordable to the poor.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh education
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp