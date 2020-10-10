Welcome school education overhaul in AP

The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on a major overhaul of school education, making it one of its flagship programmes aimed at bringing government schools on a par with their private counterparts. This is, of course, not the first time such a task has been taken up.

Similar endeavours in the past had begun amid hype and hoopla, only to run off course. Therefore, one could understandably be cynical of the current ambitious drive. However, this time, the strategy, vision and importantly, implementation offer hope that it is not going to be yet another scheme without the steam.

From upgrading curricula to match modern standards, drastically improving infrastructure, offering better, nutritious mid-day meals and school kits to students on time to training teachers and last but not the least, incentivising parents—all of these steps are underway.

The coronavirus pandemic has given time to spruce up schools. The first phase of the Nadu-Nedu scheme launched with a budget of Rs 3,000 crore has seen completion of 50% works with the rest in various stages. It is a sad commentary that even now many government schools do not have proper classrooms. A well-equipped and neat classroom is a basic requirement that instils pride among students and helps stimulate their interest. All this ought to have been done much earlier.

Shortage of funds wasn’t an issue, it was the absence of will. A look at budgetary allocations over the last few years shows it was just 11.21% in 2020-21, compared to 14.31% the previous year and 16.44% in 2015-16. If we take the revised estimates of last fiscal, however, this year’s allocation is much higher, by almost Rs 5,000 crore. Optimum utilisation of funds is the key.

If the government continues the same way while ensuring equal improvement in teaching standards, the much-longed-for sea change in government schools could be achieved. It is high time it is done since Andhra has the worst literacy rate among all the states at just 66.4% and private schools have all but commercialised education, making it unaffordable to the poor.