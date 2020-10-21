STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Dismal economic show will hit India’s standing  

While Bangladesh’s per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4% in 2020 to $1,888, India’s 10.3% decline will take it down to $1,877, the lowest in four years.

Published: 21st October 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Economy, gdp

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

The latest IMF economic growth/contraction projections come as a shocker for India. Not only is our nation below the average global contraction, it is substantially poorer than her regional peers. That the opposition is rubbing salt on open wounds has made the government’s discomfiture worse.

The IMF has predicted a global contraction of 4.4% for 2020. In comparison, India’s economy will shrink by 10.3%. China, with which we aspire to compete, has bounced back and is expected to grow 1.9%. The only consolation is India’s rebound next year, according to the IMF, will be 8.8%—higher than China’s 8.2%. The regional comparison shows Bangladesh, a nation we liberated, pulling ahead of India.

While Bangladesh’s per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4% in 2020 to $1,888, India’s 10.3% decline will take it down to $1,877, the lowest in four years. Bangladesh’s per capita GDP was nearly 40% lower than ours just five years ago.

The secret of the turnaround has been its aggressive export policy in low-skill sectors that other nations shunned. Shoes and apparel factories don’t add huge value, but they create millions of jobs. Bangladesh’s per capita GDP has been growing at 9.1% annually, while India’s exports have been stagnating. 

The main reason for India falling back is undoubtedly the economic freeze due to the Covid lockdowns. India has logged over 1 lakh deaths to the pandemic while Bangladesh, albeit one-eighth of our population, has recorded fewer than 6,000 deaths. It is no secret that Bangladesh has an efficient and far-reaching public health system. In tackling Covid, ours is a failure.

One doesn’t need an oracle to tell us that poor economic performance has a telling impact on how the world sees India. Global leadership is still far off; now, it may be difficult to assert our own in regional leadership. It is time the Centre steps in and reverses this trend. Rapid, export-led growth that will expand labour participation and employment is the need of the hour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMF GDP India Economy
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp