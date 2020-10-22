STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Heed PM’s Covid warning for the festive season

With the festival season well underway and expected to last until December at least, the choice before the people is quite straightforward.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

With the festival season well underway and expected to last until December at least, the choice before the people is quite straightforward. To celebrate religious festivals as overtly and ostentatiously as in the previous years and risk a surge in Covid-19 cases, or to religiously follow health guidelines to keep the disease at bay.

But if the initial participation in the festivities is anything to go by, then health has been given secondary importance. It was for this reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to make a personal appeal to the people to not let the guard down as the pandemic is far from over.

Whatever his government’s failings, Modi still enjoys widespread popularity and the people have followed his appeals in the past. Whether they will heed his call again remains to be seen but the ball is now firmly in the 130 crore populace’s court. Kerala paid the price for throwing caution to the wind during Onam in August and the state has seen a spike in Covid cases recently.

No religion enjoins its followers to throng temples, churches, mosques or gurdwaras to pay obeisance. No religious festival mandates devotees to be outwardly celebratory. No God will be angry if pilgrims do not now make a beeline for holy rivers and sites to offer prayers.

Yes, festivities will be subtle and muted, but the religiosity of the occasion will not be diminished in any manner. Religion and festivals need to be currently kept a personal affair, not a public spectacle.

As festivities gather steam elsewhere, a festival of democracy is in progress in Bihar. With electioneering heading towards a crescendo, what is disturbing are media reports, visuals and photographs of health guidelines being flouted openly. The numbers have not been capped at election rallies, masks are an exception rather than the rule and socialising instead of social distancing appears to be the norm.

Political parties and the Election Commission are squarely to blame for this. While elections should go ahead, they ought to have come to a consensus on banning public rallies and meetings. After all, voter choices are more often made at home, not at election venues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp