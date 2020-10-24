STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revisit past lessons and avoid excessive import restrictions 

Import substitution policies appear to be making a comeback, though their arrival is unwelcome almost everywhere.

Containers are placed at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on June 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Sri Lanka is believed to have placed the worst import controls since the collapse of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, although this could be temporary. Advanced nations, where free trade helped them prosper, are now pushing back against it in favour of protectionist sentiments. Clearly, the Covid-induced Great Recession is encouraging nationalists and mercantilists to adopt further inward-looking economic development strategies, unmindful of the outcomes.    

India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative too saw a mixed response with critics cautioning against it citing its import-substitution tilt. Just recently, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan reminded us how our earlier attempts at restricting imports failed. To which, Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, retorted why Atmanirbhar Bharat wasn’t a return of the pre-1991 period, but would improve resilience of competitive industries like defence and pharmaceuticals.

What’s less said is the fine line between non-discriminate and indefinite protection to domestic industry to make Indian goods competitive in foreign markets.  To overcome the legacy of lopsided growth of the colonial period, India first adopted an import substitution policy in the 1950s. If 1955-64 saw 24 sectors comprising consumer goods attaining 50% import substitution, the next 10 years saw another 17 sectors joining the list.

But in hindsight, excessive protection prevented economies of scale, making prices of Indian products three times that of international prices, whereas in South Korea, it was 1.5 times. Even though several countries imposed import restrictions following World War 2, that strategy fell out of favour by the 1980s with the rise of the Washington Consensus supporting free trade.

But India didn’t move as swiftly as it should have and that was its gravest mistake. It must revisit lessons of the past and temper its enthusiasm favouring excessive anti-import policies, even though the post-Covid world entails different geopolitical realities, supply chains and consumer behaviour. 

