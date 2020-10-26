STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in Kerala

Congress leaders in Kerala consider it a matter of pride that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest—and win—from a parliamentary seat in the state, thus becoming one of their own.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

Congress leaders in Kerala consider it a matter of pride that Rahul Gandhi chose to contest—and win—from a parliamentary seat in the state, thus becoming one of their own. His occasional visits to the Wayanad constituency are much celebrated and his views on the state’s affairs are much valued.

But it seems the national leader is yet to figure out that the political equation in Kerala is unlike that in any other part of the country. What else could be the reason for his comments, politicised as they would be, that often put the party’s Kerala unit in distress? In the latest such instance, Ramesh Chennithala, the opposition leader in the state, had to publicly disagree with Rahul after the latter, during his recent visit, endorsed the LDF government’s Covid-fighting tactics.

At a time when the Congress-led UDF has managed to corner the government on many issues and has been particularly strident in its criticism of the Covid management efforts, it is easy to see why his view has embarrassed the state unit. Seizing the opportunity, CM Pinarayi Vijayan cited Rahul’s certificate of endorsement during his daily briefing.

It’s not the first time that Rahul has sprung an unpleasant surprise on the state leaders. In January this year, the CM tweeted Rahul’s message congratulating the government for organising Loka Kerala Sabha, a convention of non-resident Keralites, while the Congress boycotted the event. Earlier, during the Lok Sabha election, Rahul had categorically said he won’t say a word against the CPM. “I’m here to send a message of unity,” he had said while his party was engaged in a bitter fight with the CPM.

Rahul’s reluctance to confront the Left is understandable from a national perspective. He sees them as partners in the fight against the BJP. But the fact is the CPM has not returned the courtesy. Recently, the Pinarayi government intervened to cancel an event in Wayanad that Rahul was supposed to attend online. While there’s no need to criticise the Left for the sake of politics, Rahul can certainly avoid statements that undermine his party’s interests. The Congress in Kerala sees him as an asset; he should not turn himself into a liability.

  • Shankaranarayana Hebbar
    Why the editorial should support Rahul Gandhi? Why no comments on his tie up with extremist Islamist outfit PFI?
    1 day ago reply
