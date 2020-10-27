CSK out of IPL 2020, but don’t forget MS Dhoni's legacy

In the constantly changing world of T20 cricket, there is no constant. Stars and teams are on a continuous roller-coaster ride. Stories and heroes change so fast that there is no room for something called legacy, which takes time to build. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is an exception.

Its ouster from the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the last-four stage is significant; it was the only team with a 100% record of going that far. In all 10 years that it had been part of the IPL (suspended in 2016 and 2017), the team in yellow went past the league stage. In a tournament of frequent ups and downs, this record will take some beating.

Reliance on older players, important team members dropping out at the last moment, no young talent to fall back on and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s gradually decreasing powers as a cricketer—broadly, CSK’s fall is a combination of these factors. Of these, the skipper’s fall from what he used to be is the most striking to the naked eye.

He was the talisman of the Chennai IPL team, performing as a player and captain year after year. Not always at the forefront, he was most visible when it came to leading by example. But at 39, the former Indian captain is a spent force. For a team built on a foundation like him, Dhoni’s natural deterioration as a player was a big blow.

And because it put all its eggs in one basket, the team was caught without a Plan B. This year’s debacle will prompt new thoughts and lead to the infusion of new ideas, personnel and strategies. It’s possible that a different-looking CSK will play in the IPL next year. But the glorious example the team has set under Dhoni will remain. What it achieved has no parallel in the brief history of T20 cricket.

Mumbai Indians may have won the IPL more times, but CSK’s run of consistency is a benchmark others can only dream of matching at this point in time. This will be the legacy of CSK under Dhoni, in a world of T20s where it is difficult to leave behind legacies.