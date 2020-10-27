STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Extra US initiative in our neighbourhood after 2+2 talks

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the US—in the midst of a pandemic, and a hard-fought presidential election campaign—is not an event without significance.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrive to attend their meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the US—in the midst of a pandemic, and a hard-fought presidential election campaign—is not an event without significance. That a physical meeting is taking place when virtual interactions are the norm underlines the importance the US administration attaches to carrying on this high-level dialogue, of which  this represents the third edition.

It also clarifies that the mutual objective of sustaining robust bilateral relations is not particularly dependent on election outcomes: It is bipartisan. Before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper leave New Delhi, the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement may be inked. 

Termed a foundational pact, BECA would ensure “geospatial information flow” between the two armies and defence establishments. The threat from China, no doubt, is the driving force here—that is what impels the two nations to continue to firm up military strategic cooperation in the broad Asia Pacific region—securing the Indo-Pacific maritime theatre as a free and open zone is both the ostensible and the ultimate imperative.

Whether it is the new sense of urgency in the Quad or the resumption of the Malabar naval exercise after 13  years, Beijing’s aggressive behaviour in the neighbourhood and India’s own borders is a point of calling.  The Pompeo-Esper duo are in fact scheduled to travel to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, after holding their pow-wow with Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar, the Indian defence and external affairs ministers.

A clear sign of extra initiative, that. Washington is clearly not leaving it to New Delhi to work on its traditional arc of influence, to secure it against Beijing. It’s taking on the job itself. Whether India stays coy and does not admit to the Indo-US ‘alliance’, no one in Beijing will be fooled. And down the chain of reactions, that leaves India with even fewer options.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2+2 dialogue BECA Mike Pompeo Mark Esper S Jaishankar Rajnath Singh
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp