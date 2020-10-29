STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need for cogent articulation of centre’s J&K policies

Like many issues on Kashmir, the Centre’s move to allow the purchase of land by outsiders in J&K has proved to be controversial and debatable.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

Like many issues on Kashmir, the Centre’s move to allow the purchase of land by outsiders in J&K has proved to be controversial and debatable. While there is a section, mainly Kashmiri Pandits, that has welcomed the new laws, there are others who fear the move could pave the way for a demographic change in the Union Territory.

The new land laws come close on the heels of amendments that allow anyone who has stayed in J&K for more than 15 years to get domicile status. Earlier, only those who were permanent residents were considered a J&K domicile. Both the major changes have sparked greater concern in the Jammu region than in the Kashmir Valley.

The reasons are not far to seek. Both the regions have 10 districts each but while all the districts in the Valley are militancy-affected, only a handful of those in Jammu suffer from the problem. Given the better law-and-order situation, prospective land buyers are likely to be more attracted to purchasing real estate in Jammu than in the Valley.

Quite expectedly, many organisations in Jammu have joined Valley-based mainstream political parties in condemning the Union government’s move. Only time will tell whether their fears turn out to be true, but there can be no denying that there is widespread concern.

Since 5 August 2019, the Union government has been chipping away at all the protectionist measures the people of J&K enjoyed to protect their identity. By all indications, the Centre seems to have in place a plan, which it is implementing in phases.

And given the muted or no reaction by almost all major political parties outside J&K, it is clear that this has their tacit support. Still, the Centre owes it to the people at large, not just in J&K, to spell out the reasons behind its policies. It should convey how the decisions will benefit not only J&K but the country as a whole. It must convince the people that its policies have kept national interest in mind and are not just designed to serve the ruling party’s ideological beliefs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Pakistani reporters and troops visit the site of an Indian airstrike in Jaba, near Balakot, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Was ready to wipe out Pakistan's forward brigades after Balakot: Former IAF chief
For representational purposes
BCG shot may enhance immunity against Covid-19 in the elderly: ICMR study
Actor Rajinikanth. (Photo | PTI)
Is Rajinikanth quitting politics? Followers try to make peace with the possibility
Chaitra Kandalam
This Hyderabad toddler gets appreciation for comprehension, language talent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Shimla's infamous monkey menace: The growing problem of food-snatching in Himachal
Democrat Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump (Photos | AP)
US Presidential Elections 2020: The five key takeaways
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp