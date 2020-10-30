STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Gadkari’s initiative to address infrastructure delays late but laudable

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pulled no punches calling out the delays in infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

Published: 30th October 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pulled no punches calling out the delays in infrastructure projects on Wednesday. Without mentioning names, he chided officials for taking as long as nine years to complete a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building. He even made some devastating observations that delays due to disputes, unhelpful rules and clearances cost the NHAI at least Rs 3 lakh crore per year. So it’s now decided that contracts won’t be awarded without completing 80% of the land acquisition. Just fixing the cobweb of complicated rules and procedures could save at least Rs 1 lakh crore a year, he further reasoned. It’s this admirable directness that won him much applause moments after his speech. What’s disquieting though is the timing. 

While commendable, the government’s latest resolve to acquire land before project commissioning itself is a delayed drop, given that its Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment boost was rolled out around this time last year. Such a decision in 2019 would have put several projects in construction phase by now, just in time to goose the economy. But it’s never too late; so the government must back Gadkari and his team’s efforts by fast-tracking interministerial clearances and settling litigations or disputes. On last count, the cost of 1,661 projects worth Rs 20 lakh crore has shot above Rs 25 lakh crore.

Infra project delays are a global phenomenon and cost escalations appear inevitable everywhere. Yet, they are deemed essential, given the multiplier effect on the economy, more so during downturns. Likewise, delays too have significant implications but inevitably, each phase including development, construction and operations- and-maintenance must tide over several complexities or sit on the back burner, sometimes for decades. In this backdrop, public-private partnerships appeared as an acceptable means to ensure speed, but the brutal truth is, change in ownership itself cannot mitigate the problems originally caused by government machinery. It’s extremely important to resolve this first if the idea is to put the economy back on the revival path.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp