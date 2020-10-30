Gadkari’s initiative to address infrastructure delays late but laudable

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pulled no punches calling out the delays in infrastructure projects on Wednesday. Without mentioning names, he chided officials for taking as long as nine years to complete a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) building. He even made some devastating observations that delays due to disputes, unhelpful rules and clearances cost the NHAI at least Rs 3 lakh crore per year. So it’s now decided that contracts won’t be awarded without completing 80% of the land acquisition. Just fixing the cobweb of complicated rules and procedures could save at least Rs 1 lakh crore a year, he further reasoned. It’s this admirable directness that won him much applause moments after his speech. What’s disquieting though is the timing.

While commendable, the government’s latest resolve to acquire land before project commissioning itself is a delayed drop, given that its Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure investment boost was rolled out around this time last year. Such a decision in 2019 would have put several projects in construction phase by now, just in time to goose the economy. But it’s never too late; so the government must back Gadkari and his team’s efforts by fast-tracking interministerial clearances and settling litigations or disputes. On last count, the cost of 1,661 projects worth Rs 20 lakh crore has shot above Rs 25 lakh crore.

Infra project delays are a global phenomenon and cost escalations appear inevitable everywhere. Yet, they are deemed essential, given the multiplier effect on the economy, more so during downturns. Likewise, delays too have significant implications but inevitably, each phase including development, construction and operations- and-maintenance must tide over several complexities or sit on the back burner, sometimes for decades. In this backdrop, public-private partnerships appeared as an acceptable means to ensure speed, but the brutal truth is, change in ownership itself cannot mitigate the problems originally caused by government machinery. It’s extremely important to resolve this first if the idea is to put the economy back on the revival path.