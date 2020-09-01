Quota within quota and apex court verdict

The Supreme Court reopening the legal debate on sub-categorisation within SC/ST reservation has welcome aspects to it. A quota within quota has been seen as controversial by some segments of Dalits. This is partly a function of resource scarcity—a larger number vying for a static, indeed shrinking, pool of benefits. Partly on principle: caste discrimination does not disappear with quotas, as is well-backed empirically. (And a group being relatively less disadvantaged than another should not leave it with less chances; it is vastly more deprived than the rest).

And partly political: carving up the Dalit-Bahujan polity into mutually competitive segments is inherently inimical to broad solidarities. Recall the political use in Bihar of the ‘Mahadalit’ card. And yet, the ground situation is complex: we are talking of the oppressed of the oppressed. If there was no ground for revisiting the issue, state after state would not have knocked at the doors of the judiciary again and again.

The debate is best understood via the tussle between the Mala and Madiga communities of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh over the share of SC reservation. A state legislation from 2000 that sought to adjudicate by apportioning fixed sub-quotas was struck down as unconstitutional by the apex court in 2005, holding that the state(s) had no power to tinker with the Presidential list that identifies SC and ST groups. Punjab’s attempt to bring in Valmikis and Mazhabi Sikhs into the arc of benefits also ran afoul of this.

This is what the Justice Arun Mishra-headed Bench has now departed from, upholding the rights of states to decide the flow of quota distribution. Both were five-judge Benches: so protocol now calls for a larger Bench. Besides AP and Punjab, this will affect Tamil Nadu (which has reserved 3% for the Arundhatiyars) and Bihar (which has set up a commission to identify Mahadalits). But first we need some form of social consensus among stakeholders, and a relook at quota caps.