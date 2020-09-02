STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Big GDP slowdown will have serious long-term impact

It was well known that India’s economy would contract, but the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) data released on Monday evening was quite a shocker.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Gold prices

Gold was firm in global markets on possible recession fears. (Photo | EPS)

It was well known that India’s economy would contract, but the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) data released on Monday evening was quite a shocker. The contraction of gross domestic product (GDP) for the first April-June quarter of FY2021 was a massive 23.9%, when most analysts had forecast a 19-20% de-growth. This is the biggest dive into negative territory since the country began releasing quarterly data since 1996. The obvious reason for the damage is the lockdowns imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. India’s performance was the worst among the G-20 countries, with our nearest rival, the UK, at -21.7%. In contrast, China and Brazil both registered positive growth of 3.2% and 1%, respectively for the quarter.

The Q1 GDP numbers are based on initial data and it is expected that the contraction could be more severe once the MSME sector’s data is factored in. The unorganised and small industries have been hit the hardest, and many have been wiped out. The lone bright spot is agriculture, which clocked a positive growth rate of 3.4% on the back of a bumper rabi crop. Even the pumping up of government spending by 16% failed to have any impact on the overall GDP numbers.

The implications are serious. The worst-performing sectors—manufacturing and construction, which slowed down a whopping 39.3% and 50.3% respectively—are also the biggest employers. The consequent loss of jobs we are seeing and the drift towards increased poverty is in evidence all round. The country also runs the risk of officially being in recession (defined as negative growth for two consecutive quarters) as the next July-September quarter is likely to see a contraction too. As it is, the July data for eight core sectors shows a year-on-year decline of 9.6%. The impact of shut and limping businesses will translate into poorer tax revenues, thereby giving less headroom for the government to intervene. It is therefore about time the government drops its brave face of ‘green shoots’, dismantles the lockdown inertia and gets the economy back on the rails.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian economy recession economic slowdown
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp