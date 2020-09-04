STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Ending Kerala culture of political killings

As expected, the killing of the young DYFI men has triggered a blame game with the ruling CPM pointing accusing fingers at the opposition Congress.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

The fact is none of the political parties in Kerala can claim the moral high ground in the matter of using murder to settle political scores and reap electoral dividends.

The murder of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists in Thirvuvananthapuram on the eve of Onam has underscored the brutal side of Kerala’s political culture, where ideologies are worth killing for and rivalries are often settled by spilling blood. There have been many such killings in the past and there will be more, precisely because the parties here have mastered murder as an effective political tool. At every opportunity, there will be murder, and every murder is an opportunity.

As expected, the killing of the young DYFI men has triggered a blame game with the ruling CPM pointing accusing fingers at the opposition Congress. A CPM minister has alleged the involvement of a senior Congress MP. Just a year ago, it was the CPM’s turn to stand in the dock when two Youth Congress workers were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod.

The fact is none of the political parties in Kerala can claim the moral high ground in the matter of using murder to settle political scores and reap electoral dividends. All are active participants and beneficiaries of this endless chain of killings, retribution and politically motivated violence.

The harsh truth is while parties use this murder-retaliation cycle to intimidate rivals and accumulate martyrs to be celebrated and paraded to gain sympathy and votes, no one really mourns the precious lives lost in this dangerous game that political bosses play using indoctrinated footsoldiers.

With local body and Assembly elections looming, the twin murders are certainly going to be part of the political discourse for some time. While it’s imperative that a fair investigation is conducted and the culprits are brought to book at the earliest, the political parties must take this as an opportunity to introspect—to see what’s wrong with their politics and the way they practice it.

Violence can only beget violence. It may suit their requirements but they must understand that the politics of murder has no place in a democracy and the people are tired of their ways. The chain must be broken, and the right time to do that is now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
political killings Kerala CPM DYFI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp