Direct benefit transfer a courageous move

It does take courage to announce Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for power subsidies in agriculture, as Ajeya Kallam, principal advisor to the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, put it in his defence of the state Cabinet’s decision to go in for the controversial move. More so in a state like Andhra Pradesh, where free power is a sensitive issue and none other than YSR, father of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was the original champion of the scheme.

The trigger for the Cabinet decision is the Centre’s incentive that ties reforms in the power sector to relaxation of the borrowing limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. The state, being sorely in need of funds, has no option other than to implement the suggested reforms. Nonetheless, it cannot plunge headlong into it without taking into consideration the possible repercussions.

The DBT, to be implemented as a pilot project initially, would see the government transfer the subsidy directly to the farmers’ accounts, from where it will be paid to the distribution companies. The state has as many as 17.55 lakh agricultural power connections. First up, metering itself is a Herculean task given the apprehensions farmers have. It is also as yet unclear if the accounts will be opened in the land owners’ names or tenant farmers’.

The government has said the subsidy amount will be credited to the farmers’ accounts up front at the beginning of every month. But will it? The financial situation of Discoms has over the years deteriorated partly because of accumulated unpaid subsidies. Going by history, farmers’ associations are understandably afraid.

f these apprehensions are addressed, none should have any objection to DBT. It is indeed time to undertake these reforms to bring about accountability, clarity and transparency in the power sector. The Discoms too stand to benefit as a scientific picture will emerge of the utilisation of power by the farm sector and their finances could be better managed. Jumping the gun as the opposition TDP has done, claiming that free power will be withdrawn, is ironic since Chandrababu Naidu was the original champion of power sector reforms.

