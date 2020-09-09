STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Can ban on apps reverse China’s aggression?

The first was on June 29, when popular apps such as TikTok and WeChat were suspended.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

China’s soldiers approaching the Indian post near Mukhpari peak on Monday

India’s economic tit-for-tat against recent Chinese military forays has included a ban imposed last Wednesday on 118 Chinese-origin apps including the popular game PUBG, Baidu, etc. This follows continued incursions by the Chinese Army on the South Bank of Ladakh’s Pangong Lake. This is the second round of bans.

The first was on June 29, when popular apps such as TikTok and WeChat were suspended. These bans have been ostensibly imposed to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country as the government fears vital data is being transferred via the cyber highway to Chinese servers. 

However, cyber security is likely not the real reason for the ban. These popular gaming and social apps have been the rage among millions, and had been operational in India for quite some time. If they are indeed a cyber security threat, the government should not have allowed them in the first place or banned them long ago.

Clearly, these bans seem to be forms of retaliation against the new aggressive Chinese policy. But how efficacious are they? Former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon has rightly pointed out that by banning a few apps, India is hardly likely to generate the kind of business pressure that will force the Chinese government to reverse its aggressive line.

China under President Xi Jinping represents a nation with an aggressive foreign policy. Beijing has been extending its naval frontiers by laying claim on the entire South China Sea, and militarising many islands and reefs in the region. China has also resorted to hostage diplomacy with Canada and Australia. More recently, the Chinese have been pushing into Indian territory.

New Delhi should take advantage of Beijing’s engagement on many fronts and persist with the tough line on the ground in Ladakh. It should also hit back and retrieve lost ground with regional neighbours including Nepal and Bangladesh. An increase in trade and commerce with these nations will prevent them from becoming part of the China Axis.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China India Indo-China relations PUBG Chinese apps Chinese Army
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp