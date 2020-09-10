STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

KCR’S Gambit to appropriate Narasimha Rao’s legacy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to resurrect former prime minister late P V Narasimha Rao from oblivion.

Published: 10th September 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

Ex-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to resurrect former prime minister late P V Narasimha Rao from oblivion. He not only commemorated his birth centenary but also got the Telangana legislature to adopt a resolution requesting the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna—India’s highest civilian award—on him, not only for his yeoman service to the nation but also his scholarly contributions in various fields, especially literature. The wave of economic liberalisation began blowing during Rao’s watch as PM, KCR pointed out. 

When KCR eulogised India’s first prime minister from the South as a true son of Telangana, though Rao never saw himself that way, there was initial surprise. For, Rao was not influenced by the spirit of the Telangana movement in a big way in the 1960s. Yet, KCR organised the centenary celebrations, though the central leadership of the Congress, the party he belonged to, has no such intentions.

Apart from the local unit of the Congress, which remembered him perfunctorily, Rao is a forgotten chapter in the party’s otherwise rich history. In fact, he was totally shunned by the Congress led by Sonia Gandhi after he demitted the office of the PM following the party’s rout in the 1996 general elections. He was even denied a memorial in Delhi after his death in December 2004, and his funeral in Hyderabad was performed shabbily.

So why is KCR suddenly showering his love and affection on Rao? The chances are it could be strategic. As the Congress is the opposition party in the state, he likely wants to obliterate it by staking a claim to Rao’s legacy besides perhaps wanting to get approbation that he respects scholars of Telangana. Wiping out the opponent has always been at the core of his political strategy.

He uprooted the TDP from Telangana soil after the cash-for-votes scam and has already pushed the Congress to the fringes. Interestingly, KCR’s plan is grist for the BJP’s mill, as the latter wants the Congress buried in a hole deeper than the Mariana trench. But since Bharat Ratnas are awarded solely on the recommendation of the prime minister, much will depend on where the former PM figures in Modi’s pecking order. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narasimha Rao K Chandrashekar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp