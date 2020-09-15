STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Parliament session in the time of pandemic

The monsoon session of Parliament is meeting under unprecedented circumstances, with unprecedented measures of social distancing in place.

Published: 15th September 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha members (Photo | ANI)

The monsoon session of Parliament is meeting under unprecedented circumstances, with unprecedented measures of social distancing in place. That 25 members of Parliament were found Covid positive in the mandatory tests prescribed before everyone assembled goes to show the pandemic has not plateaued in any way—and 200 MPs are of vulnerable age.

The political class needs to strictly abide by safety norms while continuing public activities. Their everyday style of working puts them at risk; enough of them have contracted the infection to prove that. The staggered seating arrangements, with the additional precaution of polycarbonate partitions between seats, and features such as the app-based attendance the presiding officers have put in, may help. 

But this is about the form, the content of the session must also match these efforts. Houses of Parliament cannot just become stamps of majority vote for legislation the treasury needs to get passed—18 bills are slated to be taken up—or for ordinances and supplementary demands for grants. The prime minister, making his customary remarks prior to the first day’s sitting, said he hoped Parliament would unitedly give a strong message to China and the Indian soldier at the borders—a resolution will probably be adopted on the Indo-China situation. The Congress has introduced an adjournment motion on the LAC, while the CPI(M) has one on the Delhi riots and arrests related to it. 

For citizens, struggling against a pandemic that’s touching ever new crests and a deep-sliding economy, a non-partisan approach towards issues could have a calming, salutary effect. Political strife and shrill rhetoric is the last thing people, already stressed beyond limits, should be subjected to. It is incumbent on the treasury to reach out to the opposition and find a middle ground. This cannot become another session wasted on political upmanship, held only to score television points with an eye on upcoming state elections and bypolls.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament  Monsoon session COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp