STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Troubled minister and an edgy government

Ever since he was questioned by the ED last week, opposition parties in the state have mounted a relentless attack—hitting the streets every day, insisting the minister must go.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

The extended investigation by multiple central agencies into Kerala’s diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case certainly has the state’s LDF government struggling to defend itself. While the investigators were initially after CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s then secretary M Sivasankar, it is higher education minister K T Jaleel they are pursuing now.

Ever since he was questioned by the ED last week, opposition parties in the state have mounted a relentless attack—hitting the streets every day, insisting the minister must go. Now with the NIA too questioning the minister, the government’s defence seems to have weakened further. The fact is the minister isn’t exactly being questioned on the gold smuggling attempt.

For now, he is only being asked to explain the import and distribution of food and copies of the Quran through the UAE consulate, incidentally the channel used to smuggle the gold. While mere interrogation doesn’t make him guilty, the way he has been dodging questions and his desperate use of the religion card when cornered indicate there’s much he is hiding.

His act of accepting gifts from another country’s mission is seen as a violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Suspicion is also being raised about the contents of the consignments he received. Jaleel’s claim that they contained copies of the Quran hasn’t convinced everyone. On its part, the Pinarayi government has stood strongly behind its troubled minister, with the CM and his Cabinet colleagues maintaining there’s no need for him to resign.

The same government had backed Sivasankar in the initial days of the investigation but later suspended him after he was repeatedly questioned by the agencies. Here too, the government may find it difficult to protect Jaleel if the investigators continue to pursue him. While it’s essential to allow the agencies to do their job and wait for the outcome of the investigation, the LDF leadership will do well to consider the political implications of going all out to shield a minister under investigation, given that the Assembly election is just months away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan gold smuggling
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp