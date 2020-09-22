STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Seek better temple management, don’t try to polarise Andhra Pradesh

Recently, the executive officer of a famous temple came under the radar of the anti-corruption bureau.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Antarvedi temple chariot fire

The chariot up in flames at Antarvedi Temple in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh (Photo | Express)

A series of attacks on temples, including the fire at the Antarvedi temple in which its 62-year-old chariot was gutted, has snowballed into a major controversy with political parties of all hues threatening to open a new fault line in the social fabric of Andhra Pradesh. This is new in the sense that the state has never been communally polarised for a variety of reasons. It is a fact that conversions have been taking place for years in the coastal belt but this too hasn’t led to any major friction among people of different faiths.

Against this backdrop, one wonders what is changing. While we cannot jump to any conclusion based on available evidence, a few things are clear. Firstly, temples are not being managed properly. For instance, both at Antarvedi and the Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, where three statues have gone missing, security has been lax. Management of temples has been deplorable at several places for decades with corruption being the norm. Recently, the executive officer of a famous temple came under the radar of the anti-corruption bureau.

The present YSRC government has taken some measures like restoring the hereditary Archakatva rights to temple priests and offering financial assistance to them in the absence of which many small temples were being affected adversely. These have been largely welcomed. But more needs to be done for the proper upkeep of temples, which are treasure troves of our heritage. Reconstituting temple trust boards with eminent Hindus and men of impeccable character would be a good start. Leaving the temples in the care of the bureaucracy and politicians hasn’t helped.

Secondly, political parties must exercise restraint. It is deplorable to point fingers at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s faith or accuse TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, a devout Hindu, of belonging to a different faith. The Antarvedi fire case has been handed over to the CBI while the state police are probing the other incidents. Wait for the outcome. The opposition should fight for better management of temples instead of seeking to polarise the state.

More from Editorials
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp