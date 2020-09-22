STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav 

That is why a lot of this IPL is about Sourav Ganguly and his future in the running of cricket.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Faf du Plessis (L) and MS Dhoni run between the wickets during the 2019 Indian Premier League. (Photo | AFP)

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Faf du Plessis (L) and MS Dhoni run between the wickets during the 2019 Indian Premier League. (Photo | AFP)

M S Dhoni’s tactical masterstroke, an umpiring controversy—the Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to a familiar start in the UAE. A shade rusty, maybe, cricket featuring Indian players has resumed after a long break. Millions are watching and catching up with updates even while coping with Covid. This time, the IPL is not just about the stars and sixes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also under observation for taking a bold and optimistic decision—60 games in 53 days in a bio-bubble covering three cities will be a huge administrative achievement if all goes well. On the other hand, anything untoward can be blamed on lack of organisational foresight.

That is why a lot of this IPL is about Sourav Ganguly and his future in the running of cricket. Despite starting his second innings amid great expectations, Ganguly could not do much due to the lockdown. His 11 months as BCCI president have been uneventful, barring his and secretary Jay Shah’s decision to question the rule that ends their tenure in the Supreme Court. The first major cricketing decision the BCCI has taken under the two has the potential to prompt a relook into the concept of the game played primarily in countries where it is popular. In a post-Covid world, neutral venues may become a necessity. A successful IPL in the UAE can set a template for protecting commercial interests and staging big-ticket events. Ganguly and Co will be hailed as pioneers if that happens.

The flip side of this is disrepute and bad press. If anything goes wrong and the plan fails, the BCCI and its bosses will be held responsible for improper risk assessment and hasty decision-making. Being the board president, Ganguly will have to shoulder criticism from all corners of the cricket world and beyond. His future and aspirations in administration may also plunge into uncertainty. Going by elaborate arrangements made to deliver a safe IPL, it seems the BCCI president has taken a calculated risk. Success and failure both will have serious implications.

More from Editorials
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp