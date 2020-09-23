STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cannot relax in Covid battle

With over one lakh Covid patients getting well in the last 24 hours, the total tally of recovery stands at 44.9 lakh.

Published: 23rd September 2020

With 75,083 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India is headed towards a critical stage of its Covid battle. More than 55 lakh confirmed cases is quite scary, but one needs to look at the brighter side as well—essential in these gloomy times—as the rate of recovery is on its way up.

With over one lakh Covid patients getting well in the last 24 hours, the total tally of recovery stands at 44.9 lakh. The country’s fatality figures, at 88,935 a small fraction of the total cases, are at least reassuring. However, in the Tuesday press briefing, NITI Aayog Member (Health and Nutrition) Dr V K Paul pointed very subtly at the important issue of corona-appropriate behaviour of the Indian public. He did not refer to face masks, physical distancing and sanitation protocols alone, but signalled at the next three months.

With October only about a week away, most of India would welcome what is popularly known as the festive season. From Dussehra to the New Year, this will prove to be a deciding phase of the country’s Covid fight. When he spoke about corona-appropriate behaviour of the masses, Paul also cautioned that the situation might get explosive if people did not care for masking and distancing during this season.

There is enough science and logic behind the safety protocols prescribed, along with adequate evidence. India is known for the multitude of its festivals and Indians, for their myriad ways of celebration with their near and dear ones. Dussehra will usher in the festivities and states are already at the final stages of planning how to manage a low-key celebration in public. Also a crucial phase for trade, this period will see heightened business activity.

Though the Centre has unlocked most economic sectors, it has to keep a close eye on the season and maintain coordination with states. The country would also progress into the winter with the pandemic at its peak. That could bring in more challenges for most states. A Covid vaccine is still not in sight and the country must gear up for tougher battles ahead. In their current optimism, the Centre and states must not lose sight of the odds stacked against them.
 

