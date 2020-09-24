Improving Hyderabad’s drain infrastructure

The recent rains that lashed Hyderabad clearly exposed its Achilles’ heel. Just an hour’s rain led to about 7 cm precipitation on September 17 and around 11 cm a day before. The copious downpour converted open nalas in residential areas into veritable death traps, which claimed two lives, including that of an 11-year-old girl. Just a few days before the twin tragedies, the government had stated in the Assembly that Rs 26,000 crore had been spent so far to make Hyderabad a better place to live in.

It was perhaps to score some brownie points ahead of polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation early next year. But all it took were a couple of sharp showers to show alarming lacunae in the city’s infrastructure.

It’s common knowledge that the present drainage system in Greater Hyderabad cannot handle rains with over 2-3 cm precipitation per hour. Let’s remember that part of the drainage system that serves the city is of the Nizam rule vintage. Of the about 1,221 km long nalas in Hyderabad, only 446 km is covered, which makes the rest dangerous during rains.

The government ought to have proactively taken steps to redesign the drainage system and simultaneously demolish all encroachments in order to make the city flood-free. In fact, an action plan already exists. It was drawn up by the Kirloskar Committee that was formed after historic floods created havoc in August 2000 in Hyderabad.

Among its recommendations, the panel had suggested the removal of thousands of encroachments from nalas, but successive governments, for obvious reasons, chose to let the report gather dust. One excuse for poor infrastructure often made is about the trend of sudden cloud bursts in the last few years because of global warming, for which the city is not prepared.

But this is not confined to Hyderabad; it’s happening across all metros in India. On the positive side, the government seems to have now woken up, as it has announced an outlay of Rs 300 crore to cap all nalas or provide railings to prevent accidents. It now needs to expedite the task.