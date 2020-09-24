STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Improving Hyderabad’s drain infrastructure

The recent rains that lashed Hyderabad clearly exposed its Achilles’ heel. Just an hour’s rain led to about 7 cm precipitation on September 17 and around 11 cm a day before.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A road in Hitec City (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

The recent rains that lashed Hyderabad clearly exposed its Achilles’ heel. Just an hour’s rain led to about 7 cm precipitation on September 17 and around 11 cm a day before. The copious downpour converted open nalas in residential areas into veritable death traps, which claimed two lives, including that of an 11-year-old girl. Just a few days before the twin tragedies, the government had stated in the Assembly that Rs 26,000 crore had been spent so far to make Hyderabad a better place to live in.

It was perhaps to score some brownie points ahead of polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation early next year. But all it took were a couple of sharp showers to show alarming lacunae in the city’s infrastructure.

It’s common knowledge that the present drainage system in Greater Hyderabad cannot handle rains with over 2-3 cm precipitation per hour. Let’s remember that part of the drainage system that serves the city is of the Nizam rule vintage. Of the about 1,221 km long nalas in Hyderabad, only 446 km is covered, which makes the rest dangerous during rains.

The government ought to have proactively taken steps to redesign the drainage system and simultaneously demolish all encroachments in order to make the city flood-free. In fact, an action plan already exists. It was drawn up by the Kirloskar Committee that was formed after historic floods created havoc in August 2000 in Hyderabad.

Among its recommendations, the panel had suggested the removal of thousands of encroachments from nalas, but successive governments, for obvious reasons, chose to let the report gather dust. One excuse for poor infrastructure often made is about the trend of sudden cloud bursts in the last few years because of global warming, for which the city is not prepared.

But this is not confined to Hyderabad; it’s happening across all metros in India. On the positive side, the government seems to have now woken up, as it has announced an outlay of Rs 300 crore to cap all nalas or provide railings to prevent accidents. It now needs to expedite the task.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp