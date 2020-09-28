Need inclusive decision-making in Jammu & Kashmir

The killing of lawyer-activist Babar Qadri in the heart of downtown Srinagar has eerie parallels with the killing of prominent journalist Shujaat Bukhari two years ago. Both were shot as they were leaving their premises, both were fatally attacked in the evening and in both instances, the militants used motorcycles as their getaway vehicle. Qadri and Bukhari were also ideologically akin.

They raised their voice against militancy, Qadri in TV debates where he was a regular and Bukhari through the newspaper he edited. Through their killing, the militants have sent a message loud and clear, that they will silence all voices against them.

The assassination of Qadri should serve as a wake-up call for the Centre. While innocent lives are lost at regular intervals, the government always hides behind inanimate statistics and numbers to brush its failings under the carpet. Just earlier this month, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha that terrorist incidents had decreased by 53% and stone throwing cases by 56% between 5 August 2019 and 31 August 2020 as compared to the same period in 2018-19 before the reading down of Article 370. Clearly, such an attempt at denial with mundane numbers glosses over the ground reality in the Kashmir Valley, which is of fear, alienation and a feeling of subjugation.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is known to enjoy the trust of both PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He must try and ensure inclusive representation of the youth in decision-making. Sinha must also try and increase the number of locals in key government positions.

Currently, of the 20 district collectors, 17 belong to the state. But the same is not the case with district police chiefs as locals make up less than half of the total SSPs. Increasing local representation could enhance trust levels with the security apparatus, which is generally not liked by the public. It is perhaps also time to nurture a new political leadership, free of the discredited Abdullahs and Muftis who have only feathered their own nests.