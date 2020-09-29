Kurukshetra looms as fight against farm laws intensifies

The Centre is evidently convinced about its agriculture reforms, offered as a way to streamline India’s post-harvest economics and incentivise farming as never before. The ruling BJP has even shed one of its oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal, for its sake. It also seems determined to weather the storm of farmer agitations across states, particularly in the grain bowl provinces of Punjab, Haryana and western UP that are heavily dependent on state procurement and MSP.

It is undeniable that subsequent regimes have been grappling with these reforms, and saw one solution to farm distress in the entry of market forces, ending state monopoly, eliminating middlemen, corrupt APMCs and the local political ecosystems they harboured. The declared intent is to provide farmers freedom to choose buyers—whether traders, corporates or agro-processing companies. At present, the state procures and stocks up in godowns, where grains often rot.

As for cash crops or vegetables, farmers without cold storage facilities often have to dump their produce or sell them dirt-cheap. But a large section of the main stakeholders, the farmers, seem equally convinced the three new interrelated laws actually take away their protection and legal rights, without bringing the profit they are touted to. They would rather have state protection than be left to the vagaries of the market. With no stock limit binding private players, now they can hoard as much as they want. Plus, contract farming has also been brought in. Small and marginal farmers, in fact, fear extinction.

The government vows neither APMCs nor the MSP system will be dismantled—verbal assurances with no force of legal writ, as the opposition has demanded, because it would defy the logic of the new triple legislation. The government could agree to some alterations, including not leaving disputes to the fair-mindedness of some civil servant. Else, Kurukshetra looms.