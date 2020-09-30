New industrial code may lift safety net for labour

Among the slew of Bills rushed through Parliament during its truncated Monsoon session was the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The Code repeals and consolidates three significant labour laws that are at the heart of industrial relations—the Trade Union Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The government’s case is that most of these colonial-era laws are redundant and have become a barrier to increasing investment and employment in industry. However, a closer look at the changes indicate that instead of smoothening industrial relations, the new Code is likely to exacerbate management-labour disputes.

There are some obvious positives. The labour code has expanded the definition of ‘worker’ by including new categories like ‘supervisors’, hitherto excluded from protection. It has also included a wider range of ‘disputes’ that can now be adjudicated, like additional categories of ‘dismissals’. However, on balance, the new code will exclude more employees from its net than it will protect.

For starters, a whole range of institutions like hospitals, charitable trusts and khadi industries have been excluded from its ambit. The code has also increased the threshold of number of workers from the current level of 100 to 300 to whom Standing Orders are to be applied. Permission for shutting a unit now need not be taken from the government if the establishment has less than 300 workers.

The government and employers organisations may deny it, but many of these provisions amount to a ‘hire-and-fire’ regime prevalent in more developed societies. Where employment is not a big issue, this might be acceptable, but when a job determines life and death in developing societies like India, protection for labour is a must.

By reducing the safety net, the Labour Code is a deregulation signal as 93% of our labour force is employed by MSMEs. There is obvious disquiet. In Karnataka, the opposition defeated these state-level amendments with even BJP legislators speaking out against them. The government should take a relook to ensure the scales are not weighted against labour.