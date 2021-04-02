STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Rise after fall for Team India

As the season came to a conclusion in Pune, it’s worth labelling this as one of the best enjoyed by the men’s team in a long, long time.

Published: 02nd April 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, third right, and teammates celebrate their win in the first ODI at Pune. (Photo | AP)

As the players went down like ninepins at Adelaide late last year, it looked like Indian cricket could yet find new depths. But what has followed over the course of the next few months—from the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne to a rousing, pulse-pounding ODI series finale at Pune a few nights ago—is a story of how the team jumped past obstacles to emerge as one of the few good stories from the country firmly gripped by death, disease and distress thanks to the pandemic.

As the season came to a conclusion in Pune, it’s worth labelling this as one of the best enjoyed by the men’s team in a long, long time. Even if they began the season with a loss in the ODI leg to Australia, they won all of their subsequent five series. That in itself speaks volumes about the mental resilience that’s within the side. What’s even more remarkable about their sequences of wins is that they have battled past injuries and unfavourable odds to win the last five series. After international cricket returned, India was hard done by as they fell down the pecking order as far as qualifying for the WTC final was concerned. Yet, rather than protesting off the field, they did what was asked of them to qualify for the final of that competition—win. A true hallmark of champions.

What’s even more noteworthy is that the team has achieved all this while blooding youngsters left, right and centre. Even if they were forced sometimes like in the last Test at Brisbane, all of them put their hands up to be counted. If it was Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar Down Under, it was Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna in India. In all, the team managed to win 13 matches across all three formats in punishing bio-bubbles away from family and friends—a reflection on their strong mental fortitude. As all of them depart to their respective IPL franchises, it sets the team up nicely for the upcoming challenges: that WTC final against New Zealand followed by the T20 World Cup at home. If the last four months are anything to go by, don’t rule them out challenging for both those prizes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI series Boxing Day Test
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp