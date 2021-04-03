STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Consequences of reducing interest

In that context, the government may have set out with good intentions, but in the end embarrassed itself and sacrificed its own credibility in lieu of anticipated political mileage. 

Published: 03rd April 2021 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, RBI

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

It appears that rollbacks are becoming common in economic policy these days. The latest in the list of withdrawals—either due to public disapproval, market backlash or political pressure—includes the reduction of interest rates on small savings schemes. The circular issued after sunset was reversed soon after sunrise citing ‘oversight’, but the actual reason behind the scurryfunging, critics believe, is the forthcoming Assembly elections. The Ministry of Finance, armed with the blessings of the Election Commission, passed the order, only to take a raincheck belatedly. That there’s a need to align these rates with others like bank deposits is often debated but rarely deployed. In that context, the government may have set out with good intentions, but in the end embarrassed itself and sacrificed its own credibility in lieu of anticipated political mileage. 

Currently, bank deposit rates are a little over 5% or just above the inflation rate. As a result, real return on deposits is effectively negative. As if poking on a sore spot, even this income gets taxed! Now, at this juncture, lower rates on small savings schemes, which are typically 100 bps above bank deposit rates, will devastate savers, particularly senior citizens depending on interest income. Moreover, the real return on these schemes will run the risk of turning negative and completely avoidable. Perhaps, this is one reason why successive governments refuse to tinker with rates despite overwhelming evidence against the need for interest rate parity. 

But giving in to demands of the RBI, which has been batting for interest rates alignment to help improve monetary policy transmission, the government seems to have bit the bullet, only to reverse its decision. Any rate reduction will force households to explore alternatives like mutual funds or even equities, where the risk is high. Until transparency and awareness of riskier financial products is improved, the least the government should do is to protect the interest of households by keeping inflation under check and ensuring that conventional financial products like deposits deliver decent return on investment.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Finance Election Commission RBI
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp