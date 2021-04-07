STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Sports in the grip of Covid again

The Badminton Association of India pushed back all domestic ranking events to be held in the months of April and May.

Published: 07th April 2021 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

India is in the grip of the second wave of the coronavirus. New confirmed cases have risen to over a lakh and the seven-day moving average is also showing signs of an upward trajectory. Sports once again is facing its wrath. There are cases of Covid positives in teams and training camps; even officials are not being spared. Just when nationals were being organised or planned, Covid struck again. Scheduled domestic sporting events have been indefinitely postponed.

The Badminton Association of India pushed back all domestic ranking events to be held in the months of April and May. Archery and swimming nationals were postponed. Elsewhere, some of the country’s elite swimmers were forced out of water, at least until Monday, as the Karnataka government decided to close swimming pools. As it stands, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going ahead but more than a dozen people associated with the tournament have tested positive for the virus in less than a week. Athletes staying in National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru have also tested positive. All this indicates that the pandemic could yet derail the Indian sporting ecosystem for a second year in a row. A lot of the National Sports Federation (NSFs) had to postpone or cancel events in 2020. This has had a disastrous effect on the age-group athletes. One year has already been lost and one just hopes this year too doesn’t get wasted.

There is also the lingering fear of what an uptick in new cases could mean for the Olympic probables. A few of them could test positive and at the very least be forced to quarantine for two weeks. With the Tokyo Games just three months away, they can ill afford any virus-enforced breaks. To prevent such a situation, the sports ministry and the NSFs should either initiate vaccinations for all Olympic-bound athletes or station them in bases outside India where the threat of the virus is low. Interestingly, some of the Olympic-bound athletes have already been vaccinated. With very little time left for the Games, one cannot afford to be lax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp