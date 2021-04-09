STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

COVID-19: Containing impact of school closure on education

Tamil Nadu, a state often accused of propagating the freebie culture, made remarkable progress by issuing 2 GB free data to all college students during exam time.

Published: 09th April 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Praveen Negi/EPS)

In 2020, the education sector in India took a big beating due to Covid and impacted the progress made so far in ensuring universal literacy. Even a developed state such as Tamil Nadu felt the impact of classes going online. Now, just as that academic year is ending and the next is set to begin, the country is witnessing a second wave, with case numbers spiking across states. 

As per UNICEF estimates, over 25 crore Indian children have been negatively impacted by the closure of schools. A UNESCO report finds that the pandemic has further widened the existing inequity in the education sector across the world. The ramifications these developments could have on the Indian economy in the long run are of serious concern. As uncertainty looms over yet another academic year, policymakers must act fast to prevent loss of time and bridge learning gaps. To begin with, India had adopted a mix of TV, radio and online classes for students in the past year.

However, a recent study by UNESCO terms these as “imperfect substitutes” for classroom learning. This is primarily because such media, except online classes, disallow interaction. According to a National Statistical Organisation study, until 2019, only 15% of homes in rural India had internet access. The penetration increased to 42% in urban areas. Though the figure is likely to have gone up in 2020 as the internet became an essential commodity, the reach is abysmally far from universal. In this context, it’s important for policymakers to work towards drastically improving internet access.

Tamil Nadu, a state often accused of propagating the freebie culture, made remarkable progress by issuing 2 GB free data to all college students during exam time. If the right to free and compulsory education must be upheld, then policymakers must ensure free or subsidised access to the internet for students until the pandemic is contained. While online classes will not solve the problem at hand, they will ensure that learning continues. Investing in free internet for the poor is an economic necessity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp