Silent revolution in Indian sports

For Sonam and Anshu, it was a case of upstaging bigger stars and triumphing even when the odds were against them.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian female wrestlers Sonam Malik (L) and Anshu Malik

Indian female wrestlers Sonam Malik (L) and Anshu Malik.

Sonam Malik (18). Anshu Malik (19). Nethra Kumanan (23). KC Ganapathy (24). Varun Thakkar (25). Vishnu Saravanan (21). The last six Indian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Games are a breath of fresh air. They are all young, will be going to the Games for the first time and have already jumped past obstacles in doing so. For Sonam and Anshu, it was a case of upstaging bigger stars and triumphing even when the odds were against them. For the sailors, it was a case of financing a costly dream and putting all their eggs in a once-in-a-generation moonshot. That is not hyperbole. Take the case of Nethra. Come July, she will be the first Indian woman sailor at the Olympic Games. That’s how significant these achievements are.

It also reflects a broader shift that has taken place in many sporting disciplines across India in the last two-three years or so. Nowhere else is this revolution more visible than in shooting, where Manu Bhaker, who is still only 19, has been picked by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in three categories: 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team. In a country that struggles to even have Olympians in some disciplines, she is going to take part in three events in one Games. That in itself reflects the kind of faith the NRAI has placed in her. There is also the story of selecting Elavenil Valarivan, 20, over Anjum Moudgil, who won the quota, in the women’s 10m air rifle event. In earlier Games, Moudgil, who is 27, would have likely gone as she had got the quota.

On Sunday, Track & Field News, a respectable voice on athletics, came out with an early prediction
on the Olympics. It projected Neeraj Chopra, 23, to win silver in javelin. There is a silent revolution happening. Of youngsters quietly displacing old warhorses.

It was fascinating to listen to Nethra talk about the importance of qualifying for the Games, given her age. She said it’s all about learning this year so that she could challenge the best and hope to be among them in three years’ time. A refreshing change in attitude as well after years of ad-hoc planning. This ride promises to be a good one.

Comments

