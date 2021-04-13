Election Commission should have done better in Bengal

The ongoing West Bengal election has not been a pleasant edition of what we like to call the ‘festival of democracy’. The entire campaign and polling process have been marred by violence and violation of both the moral and the model code of conduct by the main political players. The Election Commission’s rationale for drawing up such a long-winded schedule—even Kolkata has four phases—was precisely to prevent any form of violence and ensure free and fair voting.

But no election in recent times has looked so chaotic and out of control—from the chief minister suffering a serious injury, her constituency seeing the worst kind of polling day skirmish, to sporadic violence elsewhere. The pre-poll transfer of top civil and police personnel appears to have only contributed to the logjam. But nothing quite prepared us for the death of four villagers—citizen-voters—in CISF firing, apparently in self-defence, at Sitalkuchi.

The primary job of central security agencies is to protect voters regardless of community, caste or gender. The Constitution confers the right of universal adult franchise without any ‘political’ distinctions among voters. If the CM’s ‘irresponsible statements’ urging women voters to gherao central forces could have provoked this confrontation, why did the EC not take confidence-building measures? Some of the EC’s legendary former officials have averted serious situations in conflict zones like Kashmir just by reaching out to voters. These are part of EC folklore, the very thing that gave the institution the international cachet it now enjoys. That past credibility is in a shambles now.

The CM’s intemperate language cannot be condoned, but coming in now with a censure and a 24-hour ban seems like a belated attempt to look in control. The EC should have acted against both BJP and TMC for their openly communal appeals. People’s faith can only be restored if it is seen to be an impartial protector of the Indian voter.