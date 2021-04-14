STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties, EC to blame for infection spike 

Tamil Nadu is better placed at the moment than some of the other states in the country but must act quickly, humanely and effectively to prevent greater loss of lives and livelihoods.

Published: 14th April 2021 07:32 AM

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic ended in Tamil Nadu somewhat unexpectedly. Despite the loosening up of restrictions and a string of festivals, cases did not rise though the state kept its daily RT-PCR tests high (at about 50,000 a day). As the vaccination rollout began, as colleges and schools began to function in a limited capacity, health officials continued stressing caution but pandemic fatigue and complacency set in among both the people and the administration. The end appeared in sight. But the past month has shown us otherwise. 

On March 1, as the Assembly election campaign began in the state, Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases with a test positivity rate of 0.9% that day. A month and a half later, on April 13, the state reported a whopping 6,984 cases with a TPR of 8.3%. The second wave has caught the whole country unprepared but Tamil Nadu’s health systems, which were never fully overrun by cases last year, are in danger of being swamped now. While officials have blamed public complacency for the spike, the administration, Election Commission and all political parties must also bear responsibility for ignoring or failing to enforce pandemic norms. Correct behaviour must be ceaselessly modelled to the public, a task that all political parties failed at and officials ignored. 

The most deadly consequence of the rapid increase in cases is that hospitals may run out of oxygen beds. While another full-fledged lockdown may be as deadly to large sections of society as the virus itself, it is imperative that the state restrict non-essential activities, encourage work from home (when possible), continue aggressive testing and surveillance while building confidence in vaccination and promoting it. Coercive methods (including police brutality) must be avoided at all costs while the state must begin to provide economic support to sections affected by restrictions. Tamil Nadu is better placed at the moment than some of the other states in the country but must act quickly, humanely and effectively to prevent greater loss of lives and livelihoods.

