Countdown begins for Tokyo Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

Published: 15th April 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference at the cabinet office in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference at the cabinet office in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

100, 99 ... and the countdown continues. As the clock ticks towards the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics on 23 July 2021, all eyes are now glued on to Japan and varied protocols that are or will be in place due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases. Like a blissful distraction, people will now and then focus on the extravaganza that Japan is going to host. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike marked the day with profound words of assurance of hosting the Games and her belief that sports could act as a balm on this grim world. “I would like us to overcome the fight against the coronavirus and make the Games a memorable event,” she was quoted as saying.

Amid the latest scary wave of infections and more contagious new virus strains, those words will hopefully be prophetic. The challenges of hosting the Summer Games are still the same as last year. Numerous lives, jobs and livelihood were lost in between. Whispers and rumblings of cancellation still linger. North Korea has already pulled out of the event, citing Covid issues.

Spectators from abroad are banned. Quarantine and vaccination are not mandatory for athletes but there will be frequent tests and numerous rules. There is the possibility of disqualifying a team if the numbers are more. More than 15,000 Olympic athletes and para athletes will be housed at the Games Village, putting pressure on the already strained medical system. Even the torch relay has been impacted due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In Osaka, it is being held behind closed doors. In the western city of Matsuyama, the relay has been put off.Any cancellation of the Olympics will be devastating for the athletes, organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Besides losses running into billions of dollars, athletes’ dreams of an Olympic medal will disappear. The IOC has dispelled rumours and whispers of cancellation. When the time comes to raise the curtain and declare the Games open, it is hoped that the pandemic situation improves and sports indeed would act as a balm to soothe those painful wounds left by Covid.

