Safety takes priority over exams

The decision to cancel CBSE Class 10 examinations and postpone those of Class 12, scheduled to begin on May 4, may be seen as a move to add a layer of protection to lakhs of students amid the exponential rise in Covid cases across the country. While Class 10 students need not have to go through the exam route, the call on Class 12 boards will be taken on June 1.

The sudden announcement came following a meeting between the prime minister and a few top government officials; even members of the CBSE’s governing body were not allegedly consulted. Abrupt as it might seem, the decision had to be quickly taken to keep children safe from the pandemic, more so because the virus in its second iteration is known to target the young population more. No activity that entails massing of crowds ought to be permitted till the virus curve starts flattening, which is why the exam schedule had to be disrupted.

Taking its cue from the CBSE, the Tamil Nadu government cancelled Class 10 state board examinations and postponed Class 12 exams, citing Covid clusters reported in schools across the state, which went to the polls on April 6. A government-aided school in Ammapettai village in Thanjavur district emerged as a Covid cluster last month after 56 students and a teacher tested positive. The same district saw another cluster in a private agriculture college after 24 students tested positive. The state government ordered a closure of schools as well as hostels that had reopened in January and February. The directorate of public health has, however, permitted Class 12 students, who have board examinations coming up, to attend their classes, citing fewer numbers and the ability to monitor safety protocols.

While Class 12 boards are the stepping stone for higher education, safety takes precedence over everything else. Their exams haven’t been nixed, they have only been put off till June when the situation will be reviewed afresh. One hopes this would not be a zero year for them. As for the students, they ought to utilise the bonus weeks they now have to be better prepared for the exams in a positive frame of mind.