The tortuous road towards peace in Afghanistan

That it is playing a dangerous game of creating a security vacuum to grab full power is well understood and cannot be allowed.

Published: 19th April 2021 07:20 AM

Afghanistan

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

With President Joe Biden setting a September 11 timetable for full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and NATO expected to follow suit, the task of persuading the Taliban to get into some sort of participative democratic governance till fresh elections are held is imperative. A bilateral meeting in Turkey between the Afghan government and the Taliban to evolve this mechanism is slated for the last week of April, but the latter insists it would stay away till all foreign security forces leave and set a May 1 deadline. That it is playing a dangerous game of creating a security vacuum to grab full power is well understood and cannot be allowed.

The Taliban also glosses over the fact that there are over 7,000 foreign terrorists on its soil freely indulging in bloodsport. According to an estimate, more than 40,000 civilians, 65,000 Afghan security personnel and over 42,000 Taliban fighters have so far died in the civil war over the last two decades.Just a few months ago, the US brought India to the Afghan table, irking Pakistan, which has nurtured the Taliban for its geopolitical ambitions for long. India’s positive record of promoting development in all districts of the country is indisputable. Foreign minister S Jaishankar has since underlined the need for an Afghan led, owned and controlled negotiation, adding that peace within the nation and its neighbourhood is mandatory for the process to be durable.

Fears of the country slipping back to the brutal rule seen in the 1990s cannot be brushed aside, as the Taliban’s belief in democratic processes is rather limited. Also, the Taliban itself is not a monolith; it has multiple factions serving different interests. Since that would erase the gains Afghanistan made over the last two decades in various spheres, including minority and female rights, the role of international institutions like the UN in catalysing the peace process would be vital.

One hopes the international community does not lose interest after the initial burst of activity and leave Afghanistan to its own devices. Cultivating a taste in participative democracy and the rule of law among the trigger-happy warlords and incubating it needs loads of time and patience.

