Cronyism and greed in Euro football

It is a power grab, aimed at nothing but to make the rich even richer while essentially killing the European top-tier club structure as we know it.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 12:16 PM

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

On the gates of Anfield, one of football’s most iconic landmarks, there hung a poster in black on Monday morning. “Shame On You,” it read. “R.I.P LFC 1892-2021”. That broadly summed up the prevailing sentiments over the actions of a select few of Europe’s most storied clubs—right from 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur, which last won the domestic league 60 years ago—on Sunday night. 

Riding on the backing of a financial institution, the self-serving nature and overwhelming avarice of a select few clubs is finally out in the open. After threatening to break away and form a European League where the smaller clubs wouldn’t have a chance for decades, the select few finally did so on Sunday. It has the propensity to create elitism that might ruin the very structure of a level-playing field in domestic competitions. To be fair, this has been in the works for a long time. But it still doesn’t make it any less seismic. It is a power grab, aimed at nothing but to make the rich even richer while essentially killing the European top-tier club structure as we know it.

Under the new system, the 12 founding members, along with a handful of other clubs, will play matches against each other before advancing to the knockouts. To do this—playing against the same few clubs season after season—the founding clubs are promised more than $375 million even before kicking a ball. No wonder all the billionaires who own these clubs immediately signed on to this project. This is also appealing because there is no jeopardy anymore, no consequences if you are badly run or poorly managed.

No anxiety of relegation. You will still get to play against the top teams, get the best TV deals and keep money flowing through the books. The details are still sketchy and legal battles could run for the next few months, with some leagues threatening to ban the clubs from playing in their own domestic competition. But one thing is for sure—supporting a club will not be the same. On the surface, it looks like cronyism of the extreme kind. It does drive home one truth—sports is also about money after all.

