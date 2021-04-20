Wisdom in hindsight after Covid second wave caught us off-guard

That the second wave of the virus has caught us off-guard, unmasking our complacency, needs no further underlining. In a nation of India’s size and population density, and with Sars-Cov-2’s potency and notorious ability to mutate, there was no scope for taking the eye off the ball. But that’s what we did: we gave free visa on arrival to the UK variant (B.1.1.7), the California variant (B.1.427 & 429), the South African variant (B.1.351), just to cite a few. The Union home minister, in defence of his continuing campaign rallies, pointed out that it’s not the states that went into elections, like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal (ongoing), which have shown a surge.

It’s Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, where inbound ‘NRIs’ carried the mutants—there’s a deadly double mutant too—causing cases to skyrocket. He went on to highlight that these states had no Mahakumbh either. But the question remains, why this wisdom in hindsight? Why was no planning done to restrict the inflow of air traffic? Why was compulsory quarantine and testing not mandated? Can the Centre wash its hands of and leave planning and firefighting entirely to the states? That has not been evident in its intent so far, beginning from last March. Full Central control was kept even on the vaccination drive.

It’s only now that vaxxing has been opened up to all above 18 years of age, and import of other vaccines allowed. All after some states had run out of vaccines, while others scream for more oxygen, hospital beds, remdesivir (even if its use in the treatment protocol is debatable). Why were facilities not enhanced? No one really knows what may happen when the millions from the Kumbh return home. The mutated version of the virus is said to be less lethal. But the crematoriums say some other story. They also seem to be funeral pyres for ideas.