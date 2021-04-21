Battling second wave of covid in Tamil Nadu

The interim Tamil Nadu government has dived into serious action against Covid by bringing back restrictions in public space, workplaces and educational institutions. Apart from putting off board examinations and asking schools and colleges to strictly adhere to online classes, it has shut open spaces like beaches and zoos. It has also called for a complete lockdown on Sundays.

This has been done to tackle the Covid caseload that touched 10,000 on Sunday after almost seven months. While 40 contract workers at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri tested positive on Sunday and a manufacturing firm in Erode became a cluster with 84 employees contracting the virus, a leading store chain in Chennai had to shut shop on Monday after 39 employees tested positive. Another disturbing development is the death of a few Covid patients in Vellore Medical College the same day, allegedly due to the snapping of oxygen supply.

While health experts have welcomed the new restrictions, they feel the tentacles of the curbs should extend to closed air-conditioned spaces as they will be sure-shot superspreader zones. This is because it is difficult to monitor the adherence to protocol in larger shops, malls and cinema halls, which have been allowed to function with 50% capacity. The government must also reconsider leaving places of worship open. The rationale behind the 10 pm-4 am curfew is also left to ambiguous interpretations. No official has come on record to explain how it will help, considering there is hardly any congregation or movement of people at those hours.

In all this, TN has found itself in an unpredictable situation, being stuck in the interim period between the polls and the results. However buoyant it may be of winning the battle of the ballot, the present AIADMK government needs to take long-term measures to address the health crisis. Moreover, all states are heavily dependent on the Centre for vaccines and oxygen. While TN has created a reasonably good template to handle the mounting pressure since last year, it remains to be seen how it will face the challenge of the second wave.