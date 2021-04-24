STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala better placed, but no room for complacency

However, the situation could soon change for the worse given the speed at which the infection is spreading.

Published: 24th April 2021 07:19 AM

Health department officials inspecting a restaurant in Kochi on Wednesday in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. The officials also fined workers who flouted Covid protocol | A Sanesh

While the entire country is in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kerala perhaps is the only state that moved from the first wave to the second with little gap between the two. That the state didn’t have time to relax is probably the reason why it seems better equipped to handle the deadlier second wave than many other states at the moment. Its ICU occupancy is below 10% and oxygen supply more than double the current requirement. Its vaccination record too is better than many of the bigger states, having vaccinated more than 16% of the general population and 41% of the 45-plus one with at least one dose.

The state administration must act quickly and decisively to prevent the crisis from deepening. It must find ways to accelerate the vaccination programme while effectively enforcing containment measures to limit the spread of the virus. The tussle with the Centre over pricing and procurement formalities cannot be allowed to hold up the vaccination drive. While the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s decision to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers is timely, its generous promise of making them available to the public free of cost seems unwise and may prove to be counterproductive.

Given the moderate pricing of the vaccines, letting those who can afford to pay for the jab do so would speed up the whole process. It’s also time to impose more curbs to avoid crowding. Public functions need to be stopped immediately. The government can also consider shutting down malls, markets, theatres and parks for some time. All these will help the state avoid a situation where it may be forced to go for a total lockdown.

Kerala Covid-19
  • VP Raghavan
    The state government of Kerala is making false propaganda against the central government to veil its failure in judicious expedition of vaccination management . Universal vaccination by free of cost is untenable. Free vaccination may be limited to the poor people. And those who can afford may be supplied with vaccines on payment at moderate rate.
    20 hours ago reply
