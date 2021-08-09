Good riddance of retrospective tax of the UPA era 

If it weren’t for the threats from Cairn Energy to seize Indian assets abroad, including the assets of national carrier Air India in the US, and multiple legal setbacks at international arbitration tribunals, the Centre’s latest move to repeal the UPA-era retrospective tax on capital gains from indirect transfer of Indian assets would have been called another Modi masterstroke. But given the suddenness and the hush-hush way (no one in the government seems to have claimed credit for it) the Centre brought in the Bill, it looks like it had few options to save itself from further embarrassment.

Whatever may be the reason, it is a wise move to rectify a longstanding policy mistake. It will repair some damage to India’s image among global investors and reinstate it as a credible investment destination. That it was a legacy of the UPA regime—which in knee-jerk fashion passed the infamous 2012 amendment—does not exonerate the present government from continuing with a policy patently bad in law. It must be remembered that it was the current government that had in 2016 frozen Cairn India’s dividend payout in order to recover the tax dues, and barred Cairn Energy from selling its 10% residual stake. Besides, it kept harping on the point that tax is a sovereign right not to be decided by bilateral treaty rules, despite multiple unfavourable judgments at international tribunals.

Though late in the day, the decision to scrap the retro tax does seem to be well-timed. It has come when Vodafone Idea, buffeted by an I-T department demand of $2.1 billion, is facing an existential crisis due to shortage of cash. For the company, the decision has come not a day too soon. Besides, the government is facing the uphill task of repairing a Covid-ravaged economy, and it needs foreign investors’ support to revive it. The Centre has put some conditions. The companies are required to give up on damages and other claims as well cease and withdraw arbitration and other legal disputes. Given the circumstances, it would be wiser for the affected parties like Cairn Energy to choose the middle path and settle with the government amicably.