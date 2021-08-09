STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Good riddance of retrospective tax of the UPA era 

Whatever may be the reason, it is a wise move to rectify a longstanding policy mistake.

Published: 09th August 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

If it weren’t for the threats from Cairn Energy to seize Indian assets abroad, including the assets of national carrier Air India in the US, and multiple legal setbacks at international arbitration tribunals, the Centre’s latest move to repeal the UPA-era retrospective tax on capital gains from indirect transfer of Indian assets would have been called another Modi masterstroke. But given the suddenness and the hush-hush way (no one in the government seems to have claimed credit for it) the Centre brought in the Bill, it looks like it had few options to save itself from further embarrassment. 

Whatever may be the reason, it is a wise move to rectify a longstanding policy mistake. It will repair some damage to India’s image among global investors and reinstate it as a credible investment destination. That it was a legacy of the UPA regime—which in knee-jerk fashion passed the infamous 2012 amendment—does not exonerate the present government from continuing with a policy patently bad in law. It must be remembered that it was the current government that had in 2016 frozen Cairn India’s dividend payout in order to recover the tax dues, and barred Cairn Energy from selling its 10% residual stake. Besides, it kept harping on the point that tax is a sovereign right not to be decided by bilateral treaty rules, despite multiple unfavourable judgments at international tribunals.

Though late in the day, the decision to scrap the retro tax does seem to be well-timed. It has come when Vodafone Idea, buffeted by an I-T department demand of $2.1 billion, is facing an existential crisis due to shortage of cash. For the company, the decision has come not a day too soon. Besides, the government is facing the uphill task of repairing a Covid-ravaged economy, and it needs foreign investors’ support to revive it. The Centre has put some conditions. The companies are required to give up on damages and other claims as well cease and withdraw arbitration and other legal disputes. Given the circumstances, it would be wiser for the affected parties like Cairn Energy to choose the middle path and settle with the government amicably.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cairn Energy Indian assests retrospective tax on capital gains UPA
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp