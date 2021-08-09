STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

What Neeraj moment means to athletics

The diameter of the gold medal Neeraj Chopra received is 85 mm, its weight is 556 grams. Its weight to India, though, will be immeasurable.

Published: 09th August 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)

The diameter of the gold medal Neeraj Chopra received is 85 mm, its weight is 556 grams. Its weight to India, though, will be immeasurable. You will have heard stories about its significance—the country’s first gold ever in athletics in Olympic history—but it’s still worth talking about. With swimming and gymnastics being the other two, athletics is considered one of the gold standard events of the Olympic programme. India has won Olympic gold before in hockey and shooting. But never in one of the three glamour disciplines. What Neeraj essentially did on Saturday is to change this.

Until Saturday afternoon, it was a dream. When he hurled the spear to a distance of 87.58 m, it quite literally gave wings to the idea of a future where India could aspire to win multiple athletic medals. It also literally punched a hole in the idea of India not being capable in the field of athletics. Sure, one medal today may not mean much, but one must consider the bigger picture. For a winning culture to emerge, there has to be a pathbreaker. The 23-year-old’s generation-defining effort could be just that. Even if cricket was always popular, the 1983 World Cup and the 1985 win in Australia heralded a new dawn. Shooting received a shot in the arm after the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and 2004 Olympic silver. Saina Nehwal’s badminton bronze in 2012 inspired a generation of kids to take up the sport. Likewise in wrestling and boxing after the medals in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Neeraj’s watershed moment could have the same effect. It all depends on how the legacy would be moved forward. For once, his success is not just his personal brilliance but also a reflection of a system that had managed to work together. The Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and JSW Sports’ contributions cannot be disregarded. Scientific training was provided along with a personal coach. Talent scouting in athletics is just the first step. Creating the right conditions and environment in pursuit of glory is an entirely different thing. If India manages to increase this tally of one in Paris in 2024 or Los Angeles in 2028, there will be a silent nod to 7 August 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra gold medal Jovelin throw India Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp